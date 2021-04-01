First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in First American Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

