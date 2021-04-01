First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $18.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
