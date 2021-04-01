First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 46,611 shares.The stock last traded at $43.98 and had previously closed at $43.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $787.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

