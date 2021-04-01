First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Integer were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,294,000 after buying an additional 90,495 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Integer by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after buying an additional 264,072 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,225,000 after buying an additional 120,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Integer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,535,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 380,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,879,000 after buying an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of Integer stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.