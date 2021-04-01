First National Bank of Omaha Sells 176 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $243.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $217.33 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

