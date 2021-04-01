First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 51.0% in March

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

QABA traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.11. 24,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,364. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46.

