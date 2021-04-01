Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

FBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

