Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of FLXN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,638. The firm has a market cap of $456.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

