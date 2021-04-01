Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £175 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £143.07 ($186.92).

FLTR stock opened at £155.65 ($203.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £140.78. The company has a market cap of £27.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.04. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 6,784 ($88.63) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

