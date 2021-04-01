Foot Locker’s (FL) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Financial Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 264,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $45,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

