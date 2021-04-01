Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 216,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,967,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 3,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,304. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

