Fort Baker Capital Management LP Sells 241,100 Shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,100 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in CM Life Sciences were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

CMLFU traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,143. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

About CM Life Sciences

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

