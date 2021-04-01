Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $112,000 Position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 4,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,380. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41.

About Gores Holdings V

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

