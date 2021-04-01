Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $65.55 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264,542 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $65,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.07.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.