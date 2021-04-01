Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 176,989 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 176,989 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cognex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,839. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.