Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.28

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.28 and last traded at $97.15, with a volume of 986140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.82.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8,808.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 83,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 82,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

