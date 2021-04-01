Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $125.29 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.93.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

