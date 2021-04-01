Frank Slootman Sells 100,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $22,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,367 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,248.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $229.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.31. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

