Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 233,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,320. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

