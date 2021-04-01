Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 849 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 269.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 84,888 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.