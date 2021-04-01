Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 154,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $51.66 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

