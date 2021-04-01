Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 10,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 14,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FECCF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

About Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.