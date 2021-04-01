FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:GMTX)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 137,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 284,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

GMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FS Development in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FS Development in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FS Development in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

