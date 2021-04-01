FujiCoin (FJC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $9.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,984.80 or 0.03348817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.00344169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.38 or 0.00948858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00422324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00386853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00278184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024292 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,364,456,554 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

