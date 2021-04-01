Fulcrum Equity Management Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.34.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.48. The company had a trading volume of 72,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.12 and a 200 day moving average of $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

