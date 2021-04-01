Fulcrum Equity Management Has $389,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of IPAY traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.19. 345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,500. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $72.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63.

