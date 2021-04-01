Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $2.02 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ball by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 1,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $86.32. 27,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

