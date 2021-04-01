Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 575 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,093. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

