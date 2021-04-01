Fulcrum Equity Management Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 500,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,531,000 after acquiring an additional 109,637 shares during the last quarter.

IWY stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.18. 2,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,265. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $139.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.98.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

