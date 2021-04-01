Fuse Network (FUSE) One Day Volume Hits $2.06 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $18.22 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00064517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00323318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.34 or 0.00737236 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00088520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00029912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

