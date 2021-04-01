FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Issued By Colliers Securities

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trxade Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Trxade Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Trxade Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

MEDS stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Trxade Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trxade Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trxade Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trxade Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

