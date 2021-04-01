FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Issued By Desjardins

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.50.

DOL opened at C$55.52 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$37.20 and a 1-year high of C$55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The company has a market cap of C$17.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

