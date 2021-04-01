FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arcosa, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Stock analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcosa in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of ACA opened at $65.09 on Thursday. Arcosa has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $68.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 268,669 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arcosa by 1,947.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

