FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clearway Energy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,300.00%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $810,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $310,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,995,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

