FY2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

