FY2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Increased by DA Davidson

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FNB opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 20.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 229.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 204,777 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6,648.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

