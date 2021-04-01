FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chindata Group Holdings Limited Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chindata Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chindata Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CD. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

NASDAQ CD opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Chindata Group has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $23,534,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,911,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,460,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.