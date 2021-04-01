Fyooz Price Hits $1.09 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $144,621.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00063674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00317123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00087100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.10 or 0.00721566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,158,692 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io.

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.