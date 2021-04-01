Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GALT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,824. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

In other news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

