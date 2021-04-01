GameCredits (GAME) Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $53.04 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.91 or 0.00340575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004100 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,335,900 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

