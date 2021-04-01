GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.13

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and traded as low as $2.74. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 527,868 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

