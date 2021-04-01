Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $128.38 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $128.38 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00640221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 125,209,427 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.