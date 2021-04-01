Genaro Network Price Tops $0.0473 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $12.91 million and $3.01 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00646119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a token. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

