General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of General Dynamics worth $552,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.83. 6,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,136. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.27.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

