General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,630,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 77,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. 2,297,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,487,563. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

