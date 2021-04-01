GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Reaches $20,109.96

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. GenesisX has a market cap of $20,109.96 and $44.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,328,217 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.