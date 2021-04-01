GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) Short Interest Update

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get GigCapital3 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GigCapital3 by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigCapital3 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of GigCapital3 stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 869,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,506. GigCapital3 has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24.

GigCapital3 Company Profile

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.