Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 486,415 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.9% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $54,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 207,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,251. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.