Givaudan’s (GVDBF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $3,884.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,848.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,070.10. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,945.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,481.00.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

