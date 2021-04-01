Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.71 and traded as high as $10.06. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 132,604 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $322.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

